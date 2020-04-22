People are encouraged to still celebrate Earth Day while following social distancing guidelines

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Wednesday, April 22, 2020 is the 50th anniversary of Earth day!

Typically, Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority would visit an elementary school to teach students about Earth day, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, those events were cancelled.

Sherrie Hunter, the Director of Education at Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority, hopes you still take time to do a little something to take care of the earth.

“So, just be mindful that we should take care of the world. If you could take care of your little spaces, then you’ll be able to make a big impact all over the world,” Hunter said.

Hunter suggests taking a few hours to pick up trash in your neighborhood or just do an activity outside to appreciate the earth’s beauty.