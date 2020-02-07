People in McDowell County count their blessings

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Severe rain on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 left people in McDowell County fearing for their homes. Mayor Robert Beavers, with the town of War, said this water hit the county in large amounts very fast, making him fear like he did in the 2001 floods.

“We had probably a little more water in the flood of 2001. But this one came on more quickly, all of a sudden the in-rush of water came in a lot quicker rate than it did in 2001,” Beavers said.

With inches of rain pouring down on Thursday, the county declared a local State of Emergency. By the time Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 came around, people in the county stepped outside of their homes to see the damage. Derek Asbury, who lives in Berwind, said the Berwind area was hit pretty hard, but could have been worse.

“People’s basements I’d say has a considerable amount of water damage, but the inside, no,” Asbury said.

Mayor Beavers said he drove through different areas outside of War, and thinks a lot of roads will need to be cleaned.

“A lot of road damage, a lot of ditches and stuff that’ll need to be cleaned up. There will be a lot of cleaning that’ll have to get done to correct what happened,” Beavers said.

Governor Justice announced the county still remains in a State of Emergency as of Friday afternoon. But Mayor Robert Beavers said the damage is not as bad as it could be, leaving many with a small blessing.

“By the grace of God, we all still have homes. It got to the point if it had increased anymore we would have been bad off, but right at the critical point, it started receding,” Beavers said.