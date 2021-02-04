People in Mercer County receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Health leaders told 59News COVID-19 vaccines are out and being accepted by most people, but some people say they are still unsure of the two doses.

A multi-dose medication or vaccine is new to most of us. Roger Topping, the Director of the Mercer County Health Department, said the county is not being dissuaded by the two doses.

Betty Dorton received her second dose Thursday. She said she experienced no side effects with either dose.

“I feel great. No problems thus far. I did real good,” said Dorton.

Stanley Six also received his second dose Thursday. He said the second dose process was very easy and quick.

“The part I like, you drove up and get it and go home. The last time I was here four hours,” said Six.

Topping said his experience with the second dose was even better than the first.

“My arm was a little sore around the injection site the first time. The second time I couldn’t tell you where I got shot,” said Topping.

Topping said for those experiencing side effects, some are normal, but if they continue, contact your doctor.