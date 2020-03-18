People in self-quarantine can access audio books from Raleigh County Public Library

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With people practicing social distancing, libraries want to provide some at-home entertainment.

Raleigh County Public Library may have cancelled meetings and events, but they are still open to the community. They have online programs where card holders can access audio books, music files, and more.

Amy Stover, the director of the library, said WVreads and Hoopla are two online databases card holders can access.

“If you’re self quarantine, and you have a library card, we encourage you to check out our Wvreads which is a database with nearly 100 thousand audio books and e-books to download with your library card,” Stover said.