People living in Keystone continue to struggle with water issues

KEYSTONE, WV (WVNS) — People living in the McDowell County town of Keystone continue to struggle with water problems.

Lori Bishop lives in Keystone. She said she usually gets a trickle of water from her faucets. Other neighbors and friends are also left with inconsistent water in Keystone. City administrators are offering bottled water to residents to help, but that is not enough of an answer for Lori.

“A lot of people can’t run up the road or to their church to fill up their water jugs and haul them to the house. I hauled down nine jugs to the house yesterday,” Bishop said.

Bishop and many others cannot even do a load of laundry. They consider it a good day when their toilet has enough water to flush.

Bishop and Hattie M. Avery, who also lives in Keystone, are taking it to officials all over the state. But Avery said still, they are left unable to count on having a basic everyday essential.

“In 2019, who would imagine living this way? We only have a few people living here. Everybody here should be able to have an abundance of water,” Avery said.

City officials told 59 News the pipes in Keystone are too old and cannot properly provide water to people. They also said the next big project is connecting the city to a Public Service District. They are not sure how long it will take to hook everyone up and have water properly restored to everyone’s home.

Lori and Hattie hope this happens sometime very soon.

“I mean if getting the PSD in here, and getting on meters and having to pay for my water means I have water then bring it on,” Bishop said.

“That’s right. Even if I have to do without a meal, at least I’ll have water,” Avery said.