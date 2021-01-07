Pharmacist discusses herd immunity and the COVID-19 vaccine

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As people start to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available, a local pharmacist brings attention to herd immunity.

Jude Ziolkowski, the Director of Pharmacy Services at Raleigh General Hospital, said it’s important to consider herd immunity in your decision to get vaccinated. He said the more people who get the vaccine, the more an immunity is built up in the community.

“The likelihood that people will run into somebody infected, the more and more people get vaccinated, the less if a likelihood that they’ll actually become exposed to the virus, as it starts to pan out,” Ziolkowski said.

Ziolkowski said by getting the vaccine, you are protecting those who can’t. That includes children and people with certain health conditions and allergies.