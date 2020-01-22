Skip to content
Pikeview holds on
Local News
Posted:
Jan 22, 2020 / 12:03 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 22, 2020 / 12:03 AM EST
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Pikeview wins at home over the Independence Patriots 69-66.
