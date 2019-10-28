1  of  4
Pineville Police want your kids safe this Halloween

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Pineville Police Department wants to keep your kids safe this halloween.

They suggest knowing the neighborhood well where your will kids trick or treat. Also, never accept any candy that isn’t in its original wrapper. If a house has no lights on and looks uninviting, don’t approach it. Always remember to keep an eye on your child and watch out for cars in the road.

Most of all, they want your children to have fun, but safe, Halloween!

