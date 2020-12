BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local nonprofit created a convenient one-stop shop for those looking to help them out on Giving Tuesday 2020.

The Piney Creek Watershed Association currently has a fundraiser for the annual tradition on Facebook. The social media platform is also matching $7 million in qualifying donations.

As of 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, the nonprofit is about $300 shy of its $5,000 goal.

If you would like to give to PCWA, you can find out more here: