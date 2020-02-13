Plans continue for Princeton Gold Star Memorial

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A memorial honoring gold star families is coming to Princeton soon.

Fundraising efforts for the memorial were completed and the order was placed. The memorial will go in the area across from the Mercer County Courthouse. The tank that is currently there will be moved to a different spot on the lot.

Bill Archer is a Mercer County commissioner and is on the committee for the memorial.

“All gave some and some gave all. But this is for the families of those who lost loved ones in combat. Both men and women,” Archer said.

Pictures for the memorial will be decided on Friday, February 14.