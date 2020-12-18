Police provide tips against cell phone theft

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Some crimes grow more popular during the holidays.

One crime Beckley Police Officers are looking out for this year is phone snatching. This is the act of someone taking your phone right out of your hands when you’re walking down the street. These criminals often use bikes to quickly snatch your phone and ride away.

Detective Nick Walters with Beckley Police, said the best way to protect yourself is to be aware.

“Just always remain vigilant. Be aware of your surroundings. I know it’s easy to get sucked up into your phone and get caught up in that. But always take the time to just scan your surroundings. Make sure you’re always in a well lit area if you are by yourself,” said Walters.

Police suggest walking with someone else if you can. It’s also a good idea to put a lock on your phone, so the person cannot access your personal information.