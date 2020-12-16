Police provide tips for driving in icy conditions

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Driving in an ice storm can be very dangerous.

Sgt. Jamie Wilhite, with the Beckley Police Department, said icy conditions cause about 2,000 deaths every year.

“Icy conditions are a little bit more dangerous. You may not expect it, you may not notice and you may not see what you’re approaching,” Wilhite said.

When you step outside and see icy conditions, you may first notice a layer of ice on your car.

“Also, it can be a little more difficult visibility, whether your windshield is covered in ice, or whether your taillights or headlights are covered with ice as well,” Wilhite said.

That is why police suggest starting your car early and scraping off essential areas before you get behind the wheel. Those areas include the front and back windshields, the mirrors, all windows, headlights and tail lights, and your license plate.

“Allow yourself more time in the mornings or evenings, whenever you’re getting ready to leave. Make sure your car is completely cleaned off,” Wilhite said.

Wilhite said take it slow on the roads. He suggested speeding up slowly and avoid slamming on your brakes. If you catch yourself sliding on a sheet of ice, he said stay calm.

“Kind of just allow the vehicle to travel. Don’t press the gas, don’t press the brakes, just give it a little bit and you can adjust your steering once you pass that patch of ice,” Wilhite said.

The best way to safe in these conditions is to avoid the roads all together if possible.