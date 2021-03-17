Police warn against taking selfie with vaccination card

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Although you may be proud to get your COVID-19 vaccine, you will want to think twice before taking a selfie with your vaccination card.

Beckley Police warn people against posting their vaccination card on social media. The card contains your full legal name and birth date. Scammers can use that information to sell to others, or to steal your identity.

Zane England is a patrolman for the Beckley Police Department.

“Anytime you have any documentation with personal information, even as simple as your name and birth date, you want to avoid posting that on social media. You’d be amazed what people can get your information from,” England said.

England said if you feel your information was stolen, contact them immediately.