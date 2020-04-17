Police warn against throwing gloves and masks on ground

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — People are wearing more masks and gloves when they run errands, but some are choosing to throw them on the ground.

Parking lots in the area are scattered with used masks and gloves. The Princeton Police Department wants to remind people that littering is illegal. If caught, you will be fined, and possibly face jail time if you do not pay the fine.

Lt. Jeremy Halsey works for the Princeton Police Department and explained why littering these items is dangerous.

“When you do things like this, you’re still putting people at risk. It’s a contaminant that could be in that material. So you’re putting everybody else at risk even though you’re taking care of yourself. You’re putting others at risk, the general public, children, elderly, you’re putting a lot of people at risk if you choose to do that,” Halsey stated.

It is suggested to use the trash bins provided in parking lots. If there is not one, you can keep a bag in your car to put the items in, and throw it away once you get home.