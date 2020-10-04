Positive COVID-19 case reported in a McDowell County school

BRADSHAW, WV (WVNS) — McDowell County School administrators confirmed on their Facebook page that there was a positive COVID-19 case reported in one of their schools.

Administrators worked with the county health department to confirm one case at Riverview High School. According to the post, the school will be closed for deep cleaning from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2020. There will be no sports or activities during this time. Students will return to school on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

The McDowell County Health Department will continue to conduct contact tracing and will notify any student or staff member they believe to have come in contact with the positive case.

The health department said the case is believed to have resulted from community events and/or contact and not from infection transmissions within the school. In accordance with privacy laws, the school will not release specific information to this case.

School administrators ask the community to continue following proper guidelines to keep everyone safe.