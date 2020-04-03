Postal workers keep working during pandemic, taking extra precautions

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The unsung heroes deliver medication, send cards to loved ones, and bring your much needed amazon orders to your doorsteps. Postal workers are still working around the clock to get community members their mail.

Jill Walters is a USPS Strategic Communication Specialist.

“We’re a vital public service. If you think about it, we deliver all different types of checks, all different types of packages, including vital medicines for people,” Walters explained.

But their everyday routine puts them at risk for getting the COVID-19 virus. That is why the United States Postal Service is taking steps to keep their workers safe.

“We are providing them with gloves, masks, hand sanitizer. We are cleaning their work spaces, sanitizing the work spaces. We are encouraging frequent hand washing,” Walters said.

Inside the Beckley store, sneeze guards were installed and the clerks are wearing gloves. Members of the community can do their part by wiping down their mailbox or mail slot. USPS also asks people to not meet the postal carrier at the door when they deliver a package.

They are also taking steps to keep the community safe. In their stores, they are asking customers to stand six feet apart in line and they only allow 10 people in the lobby at one time.

“The community has been phenomenal with cooperating with us. We are very proud of them. It’s a shout out to the community for what they are doing to help with the employees of the postal service,” Walters said.