Prepping for a Stay at Home Order

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice issued a “Stay At Home Order,” which officially began Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 8 p.m.. Pam Carter, who is the Marketing Manager for Grant’s Supermarket, said for grocery stores, it has been an incredibly busy time lately as people stock up on items.

“We are doubling and tripling our orders on what would have normally come into the store. So we have people, like temporary workers, coming in and helping us keep it stocked. So as it’s going off the shelf, we’re trying to get it right back on,” Carter said.

Carter told 59 News people do not need to worry, grocery stores will be open during this time.

“We are considered essential and all of our employees will be coming to work still every day,” Carter said.

Carter encouraged everyone to thank those people who are giving their time, and even risking their health, to provide people with their groceries. She said one piece of advice to offer people is to come in knowing what you need.

“Come with a list so you can get everything you need and stay home for a week, and just relax and stay well,” Carter said.