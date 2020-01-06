Preventing the flu in schools.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Students went back to school after the holidays, but parents may want to consider wiping down their supplies.

January is typically the peak flu season in West Virginia. Candance Herd, Administrator at Beckley Raleigh County Health Department, told 59News schools tend to be a common home for germs. It is best to keep good hand hygiene and to teach your child to do the same.

“Doing good hand hygiene, making certain that we’re washing things more frequently. Think about those soft surfaces, like backpacks and jackets, that we’re coughing and sneezing on or near. And making certain that we’re wiping down door handles, light switches, telephones, key boards. Those things where other people are touching them and we’re holding them up to our face,” said Herd.

Health officials also said it is not too late to make sure you and your child have the flu shot, as well.