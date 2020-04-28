Primary Care Plus starts COVID-19 antibodies testing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — COVID-19 antibodies testing is now offered at a new location in Beckley.

Primary Care Plus, on Brookshire Lane, started offering the test Tuesday, April 28. No appointment or doctor’s order is necessary. They will register you at the door and ask you a number of questions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The test is through a blood sample and it tests for antibodies of COVID-19.

Skylar Marsh is the family nurse practitioner at the office.

“To reach a population that might be more at risk. This includes health care providers, geriatrics, and patients who might be more immuno-compromised,” Marsh explained why they wanted to start the testing.

The test itself is covered by insurance. Patients only have to pay a wellness visit fee. Primary Care Plus is open from 8 a.m until 3 p.m.