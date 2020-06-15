Primary Election Canvassing begins across WV

FAYETVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Less than a week after the primary elections, officials gathered at courthouses around the state to look through and certify votes.

With historic amounts of absentee ballots sent in, canvassing became a more tedious process. Fayette County clerk, Alicia Treadway, explained how meticulous canvassing already is without the addition of a large amount of absentee ballots.

“We go through all the provisionals that come in through absentee, through election day, through early voting because we want to make sure all votes do count. And we are sorting through those with the canvassing board and determining what needs to be counted and what’s not,” said Treadway.

Election officials will continue to sort through and certify the votes, paying extra attention to the tight races that may be subject to change.