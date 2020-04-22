Princeton Community Hospital applies to restart elective procedures

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Earlier this week, Governor Jim Justice issued an executive order for hospitals to restart elective procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Justice said he believes this move can help the state start to reopen.

Vice President of Patient Care Services at Princeton Community Hospital, Rose Morgan, said the procedures are non-emergency.

“Elective surgeries are primarily things that are not an emergency. We have all kinds of elective surgeries that happen on a routine basis. For example, when you’re planning to have a total knee replacement or a total hip replacement,” Morgan said.

In order for elective procedures to restart during the COVID-19 pandemic, each hospital needs to come up with a plan for how they will meet the state-required criteria. Morgan said they need to be able to provide the safest care to patients, including having enough personal protective equipment. That plan goes into a letter and is submitted for approval by the state.

“That letter gets submitted to the Office of Healthcare Facilities Management and they will review that, and they will give you permission on whether or not you’ll get to restart your elective cases,” Morgan said.

Morgan said Princeton Community Hospital is currently waiting to be approved to start elective procedures.

“So, we’re probably looking at resuming those elective surgeries, if we receive permission from the state, around the first week- May 4th,” Morgan said.