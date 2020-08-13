Princeton Fire Department will hold hiring test

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local fire department searches for a new team member. Princeton Fire Department will hold a hiring test on Saturday, Aug, 15, 2020.

They currently have one vacant spot on their team because of someone retiring. They accepted applications this past month and have 12 people who will complete the test.

Lt. Rick Shagoury explained the type of person they are looking for the job.

“We’re looking for someone that is going to work hard, be dedicated to our department, and be able to put the time in,” Shagoury said.

The test will be a physical test of stamina.