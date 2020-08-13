Princeton Fire Department will hold hiring test

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local fire department searches for a new team member. Princeton Fire Department will hold a hiring test on Saturday, Aug, 15, 2020.

They currently have one vacant spot on their team because of someone retiring. They accepted applications this past month and have 12 people who will complete the test.

Lt. Rick Shagoury explained the type of person they are looking for the job.

“We’re looking for someone that is going to work hard, be dedicated to our department, and be able to put the time in,” Shagoury said.

The test will be a physical test of stamina.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News