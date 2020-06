PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Princeton Rec Center remains closed for the time being.

Officials told 59 News the center does a lot of indoor basketball and other youth programs for kids, which would require them to be in large groups. Because of that, they are staying closed until they feel it is safe. There are also no rentals or sports programs until further notice. Their pool is also closed.

Employees also told 59 News they hope to reopen in the fall.