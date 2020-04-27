Princeton Rescue Squad accredited as higher educational institution from ACCET, U.S. Dept. of Ed

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Education is crucial during a health crisis like the current one. For Princeton Rescue Squad’s Paula Johnson, who oversees their education department, their agency does not take it lightly.

“The more you understand, the better off you are at helping to prevent the disease transmission,” Johnsaid said. “Being able to identify those signs and symptoms will help you know when it’s the best time to activate EMS and have us come out and control that scene for you to take care of those people.”

Routinely teaching such an important skillset paved the way for a prestigious seal of approval. On Monday, April 20, 2020, ACCET, the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training, recognized Princeton Rescue Squad as a higher education institution by the U.S. Department of Education. They are the only emergency medical service agency in West Virginia to receive it.

“Two years of work, trying to build a curriculum, to build an institution… is a huge achievement,” Johnson said.

The ACCET accreditation signified the curriculum taught by Princeton Rescue Squad’s education department is identical, meeting expectations to that of a community college or technical school.

“Whatever information that we provide them, whatever training we provide them… an education is a standard, solid, educational background that helps them in these times of need,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the ACCET accreditation now enables Princeton Rescue Squad to later apply for Title 4 funding towards federal student aid, or FAFSA.