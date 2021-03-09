Principal of Stratton Elementary excited for new school

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Stratton Elementary School has a lot of history. It was once the high school for Beckley.

Although teachers and staff at the school appreciate the history of the building, Principal Amy Semonco ,said it’s not fit for their students.

“It’s not conducive to an elementary school,” Semonco said.

The current school creates limitations for students and teachers. For example, since it was built as a high school, there are flights of stairs, that are hard for younger students.

But now, they have something to look forward to.

Raleigh County School administrators announced they will build a new Stratton Elementary School.

“To say that we are excited, doesn’t even do it justice. Everyone here is so ecstatic. The students don’t even know what’s in store for them,” Semonco said.

The new one-floor school will be built behind the current building. The current building will be torn down and created into a playground for the students, and the community outside of school hours.

Semonco said the new building will be more modern, and better equipped for their students.

“The new building will be completely technologically advanced. We do our best to provide our students the access to technology in this building, but it’s not always the easiest with some of the limitations that we have,” Semonco said.

It will also feature better security measures, and a beautiful new gymnasium.

Superintendent David Price said the school is expected to be finished in about two years. He hopes construction will start within the next month.