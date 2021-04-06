Prosecutors say argument over drugs and money leads to murder, trial underway

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A man is accused of shooting and killing a man over drugs and money. He is on trial for murder in Summers County.

The trial began for Anthony Johnson Tuesday, April 6, 2021. He is on trial for the murder of Thomas Sanford.

Prosecuting Attorney Kristin Cook said Johnson shot Sanford after an argument over a small amount of drugs and money.

“Anthony Devaughn Johnson is that plague. He brings his drugs into your community and feeds his drug to your local addicts,” Cook said.

Defense Attorney Robert Dunlap asked the jury to consider the possibility someone else pulled the trigger.

“Ultimately, all we can do today is decide if somebody committed a crime of murder. Despite the best efforts of the state of West Virginia, they will not be able to convince you that my client murdered him in cold blood,” Dunlap said.

Then, it was time for the prosecution to call witnesses. First up was the medical examiner who did the autopsy on Sanford. He showed the jury where the bullet entered the body, killing him.

Dunlap cross examined him, bringing into evidence the toxicology report.

Other witnesses include an investigating officer, and witnesses who saw Sanford the day he was shot. One witness, Jay Yancey, testified he was present on the day of the crime, and witnessed Johnson and Sanford arguing.

“It got really loud,” Yancey said. “Who was arguing,” Cook asked. “It was Ant and Tommy. They were arguing over money or something, I couldn’t quite make it out,” Yancey testified.

Yancey said he confidently believed Johnson shot Sanford. However, Dunlap then questioned why Yancey did not call 911 right when the shot was fired. Yancey replied he feared for his own life.

The trial continues Wednesday, April 7, 2021.