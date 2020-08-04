Psychologist provides free therapy to teachers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Schools are preparing to re-open for the fall semester. Those plans include plenty of changes and restrictions.

Dr. Kristi Dumas, owner of Dumas Psychology Collective, said teachers may be the ones more worried about the return as opposed to students.

“We have quite a few clients who just came to our program recently because of COVID-19, and a lot of them are teachers,” Dumas said.

Dr. Dumas, owner of Dumas Psychology Collective, noticed an increase of clients who were teachers.

She wanted to reach out her hand and help. So, she started ‘Just Breathe,’ an initiative focused on the mental health of Southern West Virginia. It starts with a free month of services for teachers for the month of August.

“We are rolling this initiative out in phases. Phase one is all about the teachers. It’s getting them the help they need to process their feelings about the return, to develop some alternative coping mechanisms to the anxiety they are feeling,” Dumas explained.

The services include yoga, therapy, and brain training. But, Dr. Dumas recognizes this anxiety of the pandemic isn’t special to teachers.

Phase two of her program will include virtual yoga and meditation classes for anyone. Phase three will focus on parents with online webinars.

“Its helping parents adjust to children going back to school and making resources available to them,” Dumas said.

The last phase will focus on recovering COVID-19 patients, by getting them access to oxygen compressors.

“So, that they can continue their happy and full and active lives,” Dumas added.

If you are interested in these services, contact Dr. Dumas’ office at 304-278-3338.