Rafting companies preparing for rafting season

LANSING, WV (WVNS) — Winter might be coming to an end, but that only means it is time to gear up for some adventures after Spring rolls around.

Adventures on the Gorge CEO, Roger Wilson, said rafting season kicks-off on the New River beginning April 1st. He said it is not too early to book your next rafting adventure. In fact, the earlier you can get out on the water, the better.

“April and May, typically that’s when we see our highest water. It’s more adventurous. As June and July comes in, that water drops a little bit. It’s much warmer. It heats up for the summer,” Wilson said.

Wilson said tickets are currently on sale through their website.