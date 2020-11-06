Raleigh County administrators upgrade park’s dam to prepare for floods

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Administrators prepare a Raleigh County park for potential flooding.

Employees are updating the Lake Stephens dam. The Department of Environmental Protection predicts a large rain fall to affect West Virginia sometime in the future. To prepare for that and a possible flood, employees added a back-up spillway to collect water from the dam, in the case of an overflow at the main spillway.

“They are predicting a massive rain event in the future, we don’t know when in the future. So, we need to make sure our dam meets those specifications to protect those that are downstream from the dam,” said Molly Williams, the Executive Director of Raleigh County Parks and Rec.

Park administrators collected money for this project over a few years. It is set to be completed by January.