Raleigh County BOE offering virtual school for all grades

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Board of Education is offering an alternative for parents who are nervous about their kids going back to school.

In years past, Raleigh County offered virtual school for grades 9-12. Because of COVID-19 concerns, they expanded that school option to accommodate all grades. This will be an option for parents, regardless of the back to school plan.

Randy Adkins is the Assistant Superintendent for Raleigh County BOE.

“It’s an option for parents if they are concerned or they feel this would better meet their child’s needs,” Adkins said.

If parents or students wish to apply, they have until August 1, 2020. Applicants can still change their mind after applying, until the start of the school year. To apply, visit their website.