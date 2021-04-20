Raleigh County Commission forms broadband committee

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commissioners need your help improving the county!

Commissioners are looking for people to join a committee that will help make decisions in the county about broadband. Raleigh County will receive $14 million from the federal government. That money has to go to broadband, water, and sewer. So, a good portion of the money will go to improving internet for the county.

Dave Tolliver is a commissioner for Raleigh County.

“Form this committee and have people out in the county, your professional people who have knowledge of broadband, to help us decide where would be the best place to put broadband and which type of service do we need,” Tolliver said.

They are looking for anyone with experience with broadband. If you are interested, call the county commission office at (304)-255-9146.