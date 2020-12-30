Raleigh County Commission gives check to drug treatment programs

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local drug treatment programs received money to continue helping people struggling with addiction.

The owner of Brian’s Safehouse and Sparrow’s Nest received a check from the Raleigh County Commission on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. The money was the last of the funds from the CARES Act.

Commissioner Ron Hedrick said it was important to give to this organization since it provides critical services to people in the community.

“To be able to do something as honorable as presenting funds that will help a program like this to continue to operate and survive this virus and start the year of ’21 on a stronger foot, I was pleased to be asked to do it,” Hedrick said.

Each check was more than $12,000. Both Sparrow’s Nest and Brian’s Safe House received a check.