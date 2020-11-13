Raleigh County Commission gives money to health department for PPE

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local health department requests more money for Personal Protective Equipment.

The Raleigh County Heath Department requested almost $15,000 from the Raleigh County Commission. This money would pay for masks and other protective equipment for employees. Commissioners voted during their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 to grant this request.

Dave Tolliver is a Raleigh County Commissioner.

“Some of these people are working anywhere from 80 to 100 hours a week,” Tolliver said.

As COVID-19 cases increase in the county, the health department needs to increase testing. That is why commissioners said it’s important to grant the department this extra money.