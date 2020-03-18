Raleigh County Commission on Aging closes its doors until further notice

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commission on aging is closing its doors to protect their members.

The center stopped all non-essential activities, such as the computer lab and exercise classes. But as of March, 18, 2020, they will be closing the center and their adult daycare to prevent any gatherings of seniors. They will still pass out hot lunches to members who normally come in for lunch.

Jack Tanner, the Executive director, said they will also continue their delivery services to seniors who cannot travel to the center.

“To overcome this pandemic, we have decided, effective as of today, that the commission on aging and our senior centers, here or any other outlying centers we have, we will discontinue having a meal,” Tanner said.

The new change will continue until further notice.