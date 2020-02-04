Raleigh County Commission preparing fire levy for upcoming election

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County commissioners met on Tuesday Feb. 4 2020 to approve the wording of this year’s fire levy.

Commissioners originally sent the state the first draft of the levy. They made some adjustments to send off to the state again. Ron Hedrick is a County Commissioner. He said this levy helped the local fire departments for the last eight years.

Hedrick said this year’s levy is expected to generate nearly $3.4 million for the fire departments.

“If we don’t have the fire levy, then we may have some departments that close their doors. It is the lifeline to the fire departments to keep operating in it. In such counties like this, where it’s all rural, you have to have a fire levy to survive,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick encourages all Raleigh County resident to vote for this levy in the upcoming May election.