Raleigh County Commissioner breaks down CARES Act spending

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — At the start of the pandemic, local governments received money to help get their communities back on track. In West Virginia, each county received $100,000.

Raleigh County Commissioners, like Ron Hedrick, were very careful with how they chose to divide that money.

“We decided to offer it out to any organization that was 503-C that served the public,” Hedrick said.

Most of the non-profit organizations they chose provide the community with meals. Organizations like The Carpenter’s Corner and The Beckley Dream Center both received $12,000.

“It’s been hard on those organizations to raise funds and get donations to help feed some of the people through their pantries and their kitchens and stuff like that. It only made sense that we give them a helping hand,” Hedrick said.

The Raleigh County Commission on Aging, The Salvation Army, and Food for Body and Soul also received some funding.

Commissioners also chose to help curb the costs of PPE for the Raleigh County Health Department. As of Dec. 8, 2020, they spent about $74, 500. That left more than $25,000 to give away. Their deadline is Dec. 15, 2020, since that would be the last county commission meeting before the Governor’s deadline of Dec. 31. Commissioners will vote on Dec. 15 to give two local recovery programs, Sparrow’s Nest and Brian’s Safe House, $12, 773 each.

“Anytime that we can provide something to help people fight an addiction or get better so they can be a more vital person in the community, is definitely worth it,” Hedrick said.

Then all the money will be spent and organizations in Raleigh County can continue to help the community.