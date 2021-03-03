Raleigh County Commissioners approve bid for courthouse security cameras

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local government building will soon be a little safer.

Raleigh County Commissioners heard bids during their meeting on Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021 for new security cameras for the Raleigh County Courthouse. They accepted the bid from Greenbrier Technologies. The courthouse will soon see updated, more advanced security cameras installed around the inside and outside of the building.

Jay Quesenberry is the Raleigh County Administrator and helped commissioners with the decision.

“We felt like the security cameras we had were inadequate and not working as well as they needed to be, so we wanted to improve that. The idea there is to make it as safe as possible for the citizens of the county as well as the employees. It just improves our security which is really important in this day and time,” said Quesenberry.

The cameras will be installed within the next couple of weeks.