Raleigh County Commissioners approve money for water project

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commissioners make clean water a priority for their community.



In their meeting on Tuesday, April 21, 2021, commissioners approved a $300,000 grant. That money will go towards the White Oak Waterline Extension Project. This project will provide 32 residents with Raleigh County water. After this project, 97 percent of county residents will receive public water.

Commissioner Dave Tolliver said clean water is a priority for Raleigh County.

“This serves 32 residents from Cool ridge out to Streeter Rd to Summers County Line. It’s very important to get these people water so their well doesn’t go dry and they aren’t without water,” Tolliver said.

Tolliver said the project will begin soon. It is expected to be finished in one year.