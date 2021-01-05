Raleigh County Commissioners award contractors bid for new sheriff’s department building

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — During the Raleigh County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, Commissioners approved and awarded the bid for the new Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department building.

Commissioners awarded the contract to the company Radford and Radford, located in Beckley.

According to Sheriff Scott Van Meter, the company will begin construction in March. The new building will be located behind the DMV on Pinecrest Drive.

“We’re at the point now where it’s been rewarded to contractors. They’re supposedly going to break ground in March, from what I understand. We’re really excited about it. We need a new building and it’s going to be great for us,” Van Meter said.

Van Meter said contractors estimate the construction will take about a year and a half.