Raleigh County Commissioners still working on Hero Pay

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Checks from Governor Justice were mailed to counties for what was supposed to be hero pay; however, some county leaders were confused after a notice was sent from the Governor’s office last week.

Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver said the letter places strict guidelines on how the $100,000 can be used. He said this includes overtime for first responders and supplies the county bought during the COVID-19 pandemic

“There is no hero pay, for any health care workers, or grocery store clerks, or ambulance drivers, or the health department up on Harper Rd. There’s no such thing as “hero workers” as of right now,” Tolliver said,

Tolliver said he wants to give that money to the people who deserve it, like healthcare workers and first responders. The Raleigh County Commission is still working on a plan and contacting the governor’s office for more information on the guidelines.