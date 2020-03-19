Raleigh County Courthouse limits access to building

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Starting on Thursday, March 19, 2020 access to the Raleigh County Courthouse is being limited. Visitors are now only be allowed inside through the Prince Street entrance.

In addition to the change in access, security is also allowing no more than 10 people in the building at the one time. The notice issued stated the Raleigh County Commission reserves the right to limit any and all services, activities and/or departments at any time.

The Commission added a reminder that during this time services are available through their websites, by mail, or phone. A list of all department phone numbers can be found at raleighcounty.org.

People who are experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 are asked not to enter public buildings. They are asked to contact the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department at 304-252-8531.