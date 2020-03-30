Raleigh County Courthouse reopens to public

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Courthouse reopened to the public on Monday, March 30, 2020. County Commissioner Ron Hedrick said the intent was to limit the access of people going in and out of the building. People can enter through the door on Prince Street. Only 10 customers are allowed in the building at a time

But Hedrick said they saw a lot of traffic already, prompting commissioners to reassess the decision to reopen the courthouse.

“We want to keep the safety of the public in mind, too, and same as the employees in the county, too. We’re reassessing it. Whether we keep it open or not, we’ll make that determination,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick said they should have a decision soon on whether the courthouse will remain open to the public.