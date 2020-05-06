Raleigh County Courthouse to re-open

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Courthouse will re-open starting Monday, May 11, 2020.

County commissioners made the vote on the decision Tuesday, May 5. All offices will be open and staffed. Raleigh County Commissioner Ron Hedrick said you can only enter through the rear door on Prince Street and you must wear a mask to enter.

“It’s time we start opening up, get back to business, and get ready for summer,” Hedrick said.

Commissioners ask the public to continue practicing social distancing inside the courthouse.