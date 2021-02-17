Raleigh County Emergency Management prepares for winter storm

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Emergency workers prepare for this upcoming winter storm.

Workers with the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center are closely monitoring the storm. Deputy Director Richard Filipek said a plan is in place if power outages hit areas of the county. He said if it is a widespread issue, they will open an emergency shelter.

“We have partners with four different agencies that we partner with. The dream center is one. Raleigh County Commission on Aging and a few others,” Filipek said.

If someone experiences an emergency or a power outage overnight, you are urged to call 911. If they do set up a shelter, they will notify the community through Facebook and their reverse 911 call system.