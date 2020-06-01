Raleigh County granted millions of dollars for water and sewer projects

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Some Raleigh County citizens will see an upgrade to their sewer and water systems.

Governor Jim Justice granted Raleigh County $11 million for several different projects. It includes two water projects, adding to the Rhodell-East Gulf extension on Route 33. There will also be a White Oak extension that will affect homeowners on the Summers County line.

Ron Hedrick is a Raleigh County Commissioner.

“It’s good times in Raleigh County,” Hedrick said. “We got a big chunk of that money. Anytime we can grow our infrastructure, improve our sewer and water, It’s going to attract more people to come here and want to build houses and live,”

A sewer extension will also be added to the Harper Eccles line.