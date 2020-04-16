Raleigh County Head Start to receive $1.25 million

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is sending a big boost in funding to southern West Virginia. The Raleigh County Community Action Association Head Start program is getting $1,285,032.

The announcement was made on Thursday, April 16, 2020. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) issued statements on the funding.

Head Start programs play a pivotal role in setting our children up for success. Every child deserves quality early education and Head Start programs make that a reality for children across West Virginia. I am proud to be a strong supporter of Head Start programs, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee I will continue to advocate for funding that will improve the lives every child across the Mountain State. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)