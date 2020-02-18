Raleigh County hopes to cut jail costs

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two Raleigh County Commissioners are trying to cut jail costs.

Currently, Raleigh County pays more than $200,000 each month on prisoners in jail. Several months ago, county commissioners met with lawmakers in Charleston to discuss a bill that would require cities to help with the jail bill. Commissioners told 59News the bill was introduced in a sub committee, but it is being held up by an Ohio County Delegate.

Commissioner Dave Tolliver said Raleigh County pays millions of dollars each year for prisoners arrested by Beckley Police.

“Beckley probably puts in 70 to 75 percent of all inmates in Southern Regional Jail. We have to pay every penny of that, they do not. And all we’re asking of the bill introduced, is for this lady to let the bill out of the sub committee so the people can vote on it,” Tolliver said.

Tolliver said even if the city could pay one to four days for each prisoner they arrest, the financial burden would be much less.

