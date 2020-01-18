Raleigh County Humane Society starts new year debt free

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Humane Society can start the new year debt free.

The city of Beckley and Raleigh County gave the shelter $35,000 to pay off their debt. That money, combined with their Save The Shelter Campaign, allows them to stay open.

Jessica Stegmeir said now they can stay focused on saving more animals.

“Yes with shelter functions, but mainly just not the stress that we are going to lose our shelter is really nice,” Stegmeir said.

This payment was a one time payment.

