Raleigh County Judge grants bail reduction for man charged with murder

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man charged with murder appeared for a bond hearing Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

The bond for David Hudson was set at $100,000 with strict home confinement. Hudson was charged with first degree murder and kidnapping in connection to the shooting and killing of Amber Meadows at the Travel Lodge hotel in Beckley in 2018.

Brian Parsons is the Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Raleigh County.

“In all likelihood, the case will be set for trial fairly soon. So, I think the court decided it was best for the defense in preparation for trial to go ahead and set bond, if he makes it,” Parsons said.

Hudson’s attorney asked for a bond reduction to give them the chance to prepare for trial, but the Prosecuting Attorney’s office was hoping for no bail. The trial date will be announced soon.