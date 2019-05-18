11th annual Founder’s Day Celebration held in Beckley

On Saturday May 18, the Raleigh County Historical Society held the 11th annual Founder’s Day at the Wildwood House in Beckley. They started this celebration back in 2008 to honor the founder and namesake of the city, General Alfred Beckley.

President of the Historical Society Tom Sopher said not many cities can say they have the original home of their founder still standing.

“It’s like stepping back in time,” Sopher said. “It brings you back to Williamsburg time. It’s not as old as Williamsburg, but it still makes you feel like a connection to the past. That is what we are doing here.”

Beckley’s Mayor Rob Rappold was one of the many people in attendance at Founder’s Day. He said he remembers when he was a kid not really caring about the history but that has changed.

“As a youngster, I think I took all this for granted,” Rappolld said. “But in my recent years, I realized how fortunate we are to have this wonderful namesake, this wonderful museum, and to have the beautiful gravesite right across the street. It’s so historical and overwhelming really.”

Mayor Rappold is hoping hosting these kind of days will allow for the younger generation to learn and enjoy the history of the town they grew up in.

“I give so much credit to the Raleigh County Historical Society for keeping our heritage alive and breathing,” Rappold said.

